MDC Considers Opening Service Roads To Bicyclists

More Missouri Department of Conservation areas could soon be open to bicycles. The Missouri Conservation Commission has given initial approval to a proposed change to Wildlife Code of Missouri regulations that would allow the use of bicycles on many service roads at department areas, according to MDC.

Currently, bicyclists may only ride on roads open to public-vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails. The regulation change would expand that to include most service roads on MDC areas. Electric or motorized bicycles would not be allowed.

There would be some exceptions to the new rule, including service roads on waterfowl-hunting areas during hunting seasons and other MDC areas that are closed to other activities during hunting seasons. There could also be exceptions in areas where bicycle use could be deemed unsafe or could cause erosion, according to MDC.