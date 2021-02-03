Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event In Springfield This Friday Is Only For Those Who Are Eligible

The State of Missouri is planning to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination events this week in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, the state health department and local health care systems. One of the sites is the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this Friday.

But the Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants the public to know that it is an appointment only event. And those who are eligible to get a shot and have signed up for one through area healthcare partners will be contacted if they can be vaccinated Friday. Public health officials say if you’re not contacted, be patient because vaccine demand continues to outpace supply right now.

You can register for future vaccine opportunities at Mercy, CoxHealth and Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

More information about the mass vaccination event will be available at a press briefing this afternoon at 1. It will be livestreamed on the City of Springfield’s website.