Masks required in St. Louis as COVID-19 cases rise

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Masks are again required in St. Louis city and St. Louis County amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant. Starting Monday masks are mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older — even for those who are vaccinated.

Masking outdoors is strongly encouraged, especially in group settings. The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas see a big uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri.