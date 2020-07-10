Masks Are Now Required At Indoor Facilities Operated By City Of Nixa

Starting Friday, July 10, you’ll have to wear a mask to enter an indoor facility operated by the City of Nixa. Those who don’t have a mask will have one provided to them, according to the city.

The rule doesn’t apply to the outdoors; anyone participating in a sports program or exercising indoors at the X Center; anyone under 12; those with health conditions, which make wearing a mask unadvisable; those who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired and the restroom facilities at The X Center pool, according to a statement from the City of Nixa.