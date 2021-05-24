Mask Requirement To Be Dropped At Springfield-Greene County Libraries May 28

When Springfield’s mask mandate is lifted as of Friday, May 28, businesses and organizations may still require people to wear them. But the Springfield-Greene County Library District said it won’t require visitors to wear face masks or social distance in its buildings starting next Friday.

However, in a news release, the library district said those who aren’t yet vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear masks and social distance.

Starting June 1, the public will be able to schedule library meeting rooms through the Spaces reservation system; the Mobile Library will resume normal service; The Edge Community Technology Center will begin scheduling one-on-one help sessions and Edge Mobile sessions; and public computers will begin being restored at library branches.

But some things will stay the same for now: Virtual programming will continue through summer as scheduled even though in-person programs will be allowed starting May 28, and the adjusted library hours will continue for now.