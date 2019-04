Monday, April 22, is Earth Day, and one way you can observe it is by helping at a local clean up event. James River Basin Partnership is hosting the 2019 Earth Day Joe Kleiber Memorial Clean Up this afternoon on the James River and at Lake Springfield.

Volunteers are needed for both shoreline cleanup and to go out on the water.

Check-in starts at 12:30 at the Southwood Access, 5220 S. Southwood Rd.

Those who want to participate must pre-register. Click here for an online registration form.