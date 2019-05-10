Marathon Day In Missouri General Assembly Ends With Budget Passing, First Steps For GM Incentives

The Missouri General Assembly beat the Friday evening deadline to pass the $29.7 billion state budget, but took the long way there, with the Senate’s final vote coming at just after 2 a.m.
In a day dominated by tensions between the chambers, the House also made quick work of legislation that came up just Thursday that offers $50 million in tax incentives to General Motors. The automaker is considering a major expansion at its plant in suburban St. Louis.
Budget struggles
The debate over DACA overshadowed the general consensus on the budget from members of both parties.
“I think that we can feel good about the budget, there are things that I like to see different, but I think that overall, it’s in good shape,” said Rep. Kip Kendrick, the ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee.
This story was updated at 2 p.m., May 10.