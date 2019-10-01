Making Sustainability a Priority on Campus

October is Campus Sustainability Month, a celebration that engages and inspires students and other campus stakeholders to become sustainability change agents.

Doug Neidigh, Missouri State University sustainability coordinator, discusses the importance of creating a sustainable campus, as well as highlights the university's sustainability efforts.

An interview with Doug Neidigh.

Read the full transcript

Check out the United Nations Sustainable Development goals

To celebrate Campus Sustainability Month, students can sign up for Project Green Challenge. Each day in October, they will receive an email to complete a specific green challenge. There will also be activities to support World Food Day on Oct. 16.

To discover more about sustainability at MSU, visit the sustainability website.