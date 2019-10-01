Related Program: 
Making Sustainability a Priority on Campus

The Solar Stop, a multi-faceted solar power system provides a protective structure over the bike rack in front of Missouri State University's Meyer Library.
Credit Jesse Scheve / Missouri State University

October is Campus Sustainability Month, a celebration that engages and inspires students and other campus stakeholders to become sustainability change agents. 

Doug Neidigh, Missouri State University sustainability coordinator, discusses the importance of creating a sustainable campus, as well as highlights the university's sustainability efforts.

To celebrate Campus Sustainability Month, students can sign up for Project Green Challenge. Each day in October, they will receive an email to complete a specific green challenge. There will also be activities to support World Food Day on Oct. 16.

To discover more about sustainability at MSU, visit the sustainability website.

