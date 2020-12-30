Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies After Battling COVID-19

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who won a runoff earlier this month to represent Louisiana's Baton Rouge area, died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.

Letlow was set to be sworn in as U.S. representative for the state's northeastern 5th congressional district on Jan. 3.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Andrew Bautsch, Letlow's spokesman, said in a statement annoucing his death. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

Letlow announced that he had contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 18 and was hospitalized a day later. He kept his followers updated of his condition on social media. Days before his death, he was in intensive care at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., and was later transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health in Shreveport on Dec. 22.

Bautsch shared in a statement Dec. 23 that Letlow was in stable condition. He was receiving Remdesivir and steroids as part of his treatment, but Letlow's condition worsened in recent days.

Letlow, who was 41, is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children, according to a statement from Bautsch shared on Facebook.

Road to office

Letlow previously served six years as the chief of staff for his predecessor, Rep. Ralph Abraham, according to New Orleans Public Radio. He began his career in politics working for former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.

"Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state," the state's governor, John Bel Edwards, said in a statement. Edwards ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Letlow's funeral.

Letlow's Congressional colleagues shared their condolences at the news of his death as well.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, "Our hearts break tonight as we process the news of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow's passing."

I spoke with his wife, Julia. Judy and I are praying for her and their two young children during this terrible time. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 30, 2020

Congress's Louisiana delegation, led by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, issued a joint statement.

"Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation," the statement said.

There have been more than 304,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in Louisiana since the pandemic began. Almost 7,400 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, according to the state health agency.

When congressional seats in Louisiana become vacant, the governor can call a special election at any time.

