Looking for a Job? February Brings a Host of Hiring Events to Springfield, Branson

Job hunters will want to polish up their resumes ahead of a string of job fairs, beginning with three hiring events in Springfield this week.

KSMU's Jennifer Moore interviewed Sabrina Bonnette with the Missouri Job Center to discuss the details.

Listen to the interview about the February hiring events by clicking "Play."

* Tuesday, February 11 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield: Gold Mountain Communications is hiring up to 20 sales advisors.

* Tuesday, February 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at 2945 E. Pythian Street in Springfield: Springfield Public Schools is hiring bus drivers. The Missouri Job Center's Mobile Unit will be on site to help job seekers with online applications and resumes.

* Wednesday, February 12 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield: "Wednesday Works" hiring event, with Bass Pro, Express Employment, McCormick, Renewal by Anderson, and the YMCA all hiring.

* Thursday, February 27 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the Branson United Methodist Church, 1208 W. 76 Country Blvd in Branson: Veterans First Hiring Event & Resource Fair. From noon to 1:30 PM, this event is open to veterans and military spouses only; from 1:30 to 4:00 PM, event is open to the general public. Veterans can seek help on disability status, education benefits, VA paperwork and more. Contact person: Sabrina Bonnette, 417-841-3353, or the Branson Job Center: 417-334-4156.