Looking for a Job? February Brings a Host of Hiring Events to Springfield, Branson

 Job hunters will want to polish up their resumes ahead of a string of job fairs, beginning with three hiring events in Springfield this week.

KSMU's Jennifer Moore interviewed Sabrina Bonnette with the Missouri Job Center to discuss the details.

* Tuesday, February 11 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield:     Gold Mountain Communications is hiring up to 20 sales advisors. 

* Tuesday, February 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at 2945 E. Pythian Street in Springfield: Springfield Public Schools is hiring bus drivers.  The Missouri Job Center's Mobile Unit will be on site to help job seekers with online applications and resumes.

* Wednesday, February 12 from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM at the Missouri Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine Street in Springfield:    "Wednesday Works" hiring event, with Bass Pro, Express Employment, McCormick, Renewal by Anderson, and the YMCA all hiring.

* Thursday, February 27 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the Branson United Methodist Church, 1208 W. 76 Country Blvd in Branson:   Veterans First Hiring Event & Resource Fair.   From noon to 1:30 PM, this event is open to veterans and military spouses only; from 1:30 to 4:00 PM, event is open to the general public.   Veterans can seek help on disability status, education benefits, VA paperwork and more. Contact person:   Sabrina Bonnette, 417-841-3353, or the Branson Job Center:  417-334-4156.

