Longtime MSU Choral Director Dies Of COVID-19

Guy Webb, who served from 1980 to 2014 as director of choral studies at Missouri State University has died. He passed away Saturday morning from complications of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by a friend and former student, Melissa Scott. He was 89.

Before taking the job at what was then Southwest Missouri State University, he taught at the University of Florida, State University of New York, Cortland and New Mexico State University. He holds degrees from the Juilliard School, Columbia University and the University of Illinois, according to MSU.

He wrote the book, Up Front: Becoming the Complete Choral Director.

Scott wrote in her post, “To have such an exemplary man in one’s life for forty years has meant the world to me. Like many, his impact on my singing life was profound and joyful.”

Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Guy B. Webb Touring Scholarship at MSU.

Find out more by calling the MSU Foundation at 417-836-4143.