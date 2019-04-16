Local Journalist Turns His Love For Trains Into A Book And Documentary

Michael Landis was a journalist--both in radio and television--for several years in Springfield and St. Joseph before taking the job of public information officer for the City of Republic. He grew up watching trains go by where the Katy Trail now exists. His book, "Show Me Katy: Memories of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas-Railroad," tells the story of the trains that used to travel where pedestrians do today. He's also produced a documentary, "Katy Country: A Look at the MKT in South Central and Southwest Missouri," which is basically a film version of the book. KSMU"s Michele Skalicky sat down with Landis to talk about his projects.

An Interview With The Author