Related Program: STEM Spots Local Conservationist Talks Water By Dr. David Cornelison • 11 minutes ago

The Watershed Conservation Center, north of Springfield. Credit www.watershedcommittee.org

This week, Dave interviews Loring Bullard of the James River Basin partnership, about water conservation efforts.

Loring Bullard served 23 years as director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.

Listen Listening... / 15:10

Listen to the full interview between Dave and Loring Bullard here.