Library's Spring Book Sale Will Not Be Held Due To The Coronavirus

The Spring Book Sale to benefit the Springfield-Greene County Library is canceled. It had already been moved from late April to late May due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Friends of the Library Board of Directors also changed the date of the Fall Book Sale to September 16 through 20.

The library district said in a news release the cancelation is expected to have an impact on money that’s available for things like programs and building improvements. Greene County property tax revenues make up about 87 percent of the library’s budget. But the spring and fall book sales provide critical funding for the libraries’ needs and upgrades, according to library officials.