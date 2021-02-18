At Least 404 Greene County Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

The number of Greene County residents who have died of COVID-19 has now topped 400.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced five more deaths on Wednesday. They include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s. The deaths were reported to the department between February 10 and 16.

As of Wednesday, 404 Greene County residents had died of COVID-19, according to the health department.

Case numbers continue to remain lower. As of Wednesday, there had been a 43 percent decrease in the number of cases in the last week, according to the Greene County COVID-19 Dashboard.