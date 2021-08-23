Law Enforcement Officials Are Searching For 70-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing

An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a 70-year-old Springfield woman. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Dawn Henderson went missing from her home at 4045 W. Farm Rd. 102 on Sunday, August 22.

Henderson is in the early stages of dementia and has a broken foot and wrist.

A family member got a text from her early on Sunday and missed a call from her around 11:45 a.m. and hasn’t heard from her since. A neighbor went to Henderson’s house and found the dogs loose, the back door open and an outside water faucet running. Her vehicle was still there. According to the sheriff’s office, Henderson has wandered off before and didn’t know how to get home.

She is 5’6” and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has shoulder length hair.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.