Landslide Forces Closure Of Hiking Trail At Buffalo National River

A popular hiking trail at the Buffalo National River in Arkansas is closed due to a landslide.

A portion of the Cecil Cove Trail, located off Compton-Erbie Road, is closed temporarily from the road to the Jones Cemetery. The section of trail from the Erbie Trailhead to the cemetery remains open.

According to park officials, a large landslide occurred along the ridge above the trail, causing unstable soil, numerous trees and loose rocks to cover a section of trail. They say ground shifting and cracking along the trail continue making the area unsafe for visitors.

Park workers are working to determine how to stabilize the area and make it safe for trail users.