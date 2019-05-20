KSMU Contest Celebrates 18 Years at Silver Dollar City

By 5 minutes ago

It’s the month of May, and at Silver Dollar City that means the familiar sounds we often associate with the Branson the park like riders on roller coasters or the train, will through May 27th, mix quite well with Bluegrass music during the duration of Silver Dollar City’s  Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival.

Visitors Waiting For The Silver Dollar City Train To Pass
Credit Mike Smith / KSMU

Among the most popular portions of BG&BBQ at SDC, is the annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest.  This year on Saturday 25 May for the 18th annual such event, 18 young bands are entered into the competition, representing 14 states. 

“Yep, bands from14 states, and that’s about the most diverse we’ve had so far”, says BG&BBQ Festival Coordinator, D.A. Callaway.  “They’re coming from Pennsylvania, they’re coming from Minnesota, and they’re coming from California.  Quite a wide spread group coming ion there, and I’m so looking forward to it.  The Red Gold Hall, starting at 3pm”, said Callaway.

“We’ll run the first round from m3-5, then the second round from 6-8pm”, says D.A. Callaway. “We’ll work on the awards after that, so we’ll probably get out at 8:30 or so”, said Callaway.

D.A. Callaway With 2016 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Winners, The Baker Family, of Birch Tree Missouri
Credit Silver Dollar City

All participants must be 21 or younger the day of the contest, although parents can participate.  All groups will perform 6 minutes during each round during the 2-round contest, before a panel of 3 judges for each round.    

The top 5 bands will share $4,000 in prize money, but according to D.A. Callaway, that’s secondary to the biggest reward for all participants: Building relationships, and making life-long friends, “When we see about the relationships that have been created, and the life-time family friendships that have been made, and about the connections folks have made, picking all around the music.  Bluegrass music is a wholesome and healthy lifestyle choice, and those families who get involved, I think that’s an experience that probably isn’t duplicated in any other form of entertainment in the world”, says Callaway.

“Absolutely, and that’s what it’s really about, encouraging the Bluegrass artists of tomorrow”, says Peggy Haining, who competed with her children as The Haining Family, in the 2012 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest.

“It’s such a network that they build”, says Peggy Haining.  “Everywhere you go in the country, because the bands come from everywhere in the country, it seems like you’re going to see new old friends we’ve made in the contest or through the contest”, said Haining.

“We love Bluegrass music at Silver Dollar City, and through the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, we can celebrate the future of Bluegrass”, said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions.

Brad Thomas is President of Silver Dollar City Attractions
Credit Brad Thomas/MSU College of Business

“These young families, these young performers”, says Thomas, “There are renown individuals today, that were once on that Youth in Bluegrass Stage, and we celebrate those roots, and we celebrate the fact that Bluegrass is alive and well in the Ozark Mountains, but also throughout the United States”, said Thomas. 

KSMU’s Mike Smith will be the host for the 18th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City’s Red Gold Hall, beginning at 3pm Saturday, 25 May.  Bluegrass and Barbeque continues at the Branson theme park, through Monday 27 May.

Tags: 
Silver Dollar City
D.A. Callaway
Lisa Rau
Brad Thomas
KSMU Seldom Heard Music

Related Content

The 17th KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest a Close Competition

By May 29, 2018
Andrew Sutherland / Flickr

The winner of this year’s KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City is the Russell Clan from Guthrie, Oklahoma. 

The single microphone contest, held Saturday, May 26, during Bluegrass and BBQ at the park, is for bands with members 21 and younger.  Among the estimated 1000 people in the Opera House audience Saturday was Paul Schiminger, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, based in Nashville.

Talented Young Musicians to be Showcased in KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at SDC

By May 24, 2018
Dean Zobec / Flickr

Eighteen bands will compete this weekend in the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City.

It’s the 17th year of the event in which young people from several states, as far away as Mississippi, Texas, Ohio and Minnesota, share their talents with park visitors and try to win the top prize of $1500. 

Silver Dollar City Hosts 16th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Competition During Bluegrass & Barbeque

By May 17, 2017
Mike Smith / KSMU-FM

A long standing partnership between Ozarks Public Radio and Silver Dollar City, continues this month when the 16th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest is held during SDC’s annual  Bluegrass & Barbeque Festival. 

Silver Dollar City’s D.A. Callaway says the theme park is bringing in a bevy of Bluegrass bands to entertain patrons during Bluegrass & BBQ, which runs through Monday, May 29th. “We’ve got a lot of people here, a lot of Bluegrass lovers, 6 stages running every day for 23 days.  We’ve got 62 bands on the schedule, yeah, we’re having a ball.”

Special Partnership with Silver Dollar City and KSMU Turns 14 In 2015

By Mar 6, 2015
Silver Dollar City

The annual Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival at Silver Dollar City runs May 5th-25th and will feature 44 of the Nation's best Bluegrass bands each performing multiple sets in a variety of venues at the Branson theme park.  A fan favorite highlight of the festival is the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, which began in 2002.

Legendary Ozarks Fiddle Maker Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Oct 23, 2016
Michael Smith / KSMU-FM

It was a grand gathering at Silver Dollar City’s Gazebo, Friday Oct 21st, when close to 2000 of Violet Hensley’s friends, family and fellow fiddlers, celebrated the legendary fiddle maker’s 100th birthday. 

Silver Dollar City Publicist Lisa Rau, opened the program with a remembrance of her and Violet’s trip to New York City, for Violet’s appearance on Regis and Kathy Lee:  “The night before the show, Violet said, Sure, I’ll go to a rock and roll sushi bar. When that meal arrived, Violet looked up at the waitress and said, Well, that fish looks like it needs to back in the creek!”

Baker Family Takes Top Honors at Silver Dollar City-KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest

By Jun 3, 2016
Silver Dollar City

AUDIO:  Outlaw Run Wooden Roller Coaster/Silver Dollar City Train Whistle/Screams from Riders of       Giant Swing.

Producer Mike Smith:  “On the NW edge of Silver Dollar City, near where the Silver Dollar City Railroad passes underneath the Giant Swing and the Outlaw Run wooden roller Coaster, sits Silver Dollar City’s largest indoor performance state; the 800 seat Opera House Theater, site of the annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest.  The 15th such event was held at The Opera House over the Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May 28th.”

15 Year Tradition Continues Saturday at Silver Dollar City

By May 25, 2016
Mike Smith / KSMU-FM

    

A decade and a half long partnership between Public Radio KSMU and Silver Dollar City continues this Saturday May 28th, when the 15th Annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest gets underway.  This Year’s competition starts at 10:30 am inside SDC’s Opera House Theater, and will present 22 bands representing 9 states.   

Silver Dollar City's Silver Haired Citizens

By Sep 25, 2014
Mike Smith / KSMU

“Older workers have an excellent work ethic.  Everyday we’re scheduled to be here, we get up, clean up, dress up and show up. ” That’s Jack Farrow, a retired educator and school administrator currently living in Cassville Mo. Jack commutes daily from his home to Silver Dollar City’s   McCaffey Homestead, where as Frisco Jack, he sings songs and tells tales to the tourists who gather round.