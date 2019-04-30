Juan Guaidó Says 'The Moment Is Now!' To Remove Maduro, Calling For Military Uprising

Juan Guaidó, Venezuela's most powerful opposition leader, has declared a start to the "final phase" of the effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro, urging supporters into the streets Tuesday and telling them, "The moment is now!"

Early Tuesday morning, Guaidó released a three-minute video from a Caracas air base and described the Venezuelan people's fight. Flanked by men with helmets and weapons, he discussed ending the "usurpation," a term he has often used to describe Maduro's hold on the once-oil rich nation.

Guaidó, 35, stood near opposition leader Leopoldo López, a prominent politician who led anti-government protests, served jail time and had been living under house arrest.

López said he had been released by members of the military and Guaidó. "I'm at the La Carlota Base," he tweeted. "All to mobilize. It's time to conquer freedom."

Pueblo de Venezuela inició el fin de la usurpación. En este momento me encuentro con las principales unidades militares de nuestra Fuerza Armada dando inicio a la fase final de la Operación Libertad. — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

The opposition figures' messages quickly raised tensions with Maduro's government, as demonstrators took to the streets of the capital to support members of the military who joined Guaidó. Some later gathered at the air base in a show of support.

Videos from the scene show people running and jumping into vehicles, with military helicopters and motorcycles nearby.

Motorcycle units from Venezuela's National Guard, who are loyal to Maduro, arrived at the air base and closed its gates. People appeared to tear at the gates and crawl through an opening before being chased away.

Journalists on the ground report the echo of gunfire and tear gas down the streets.

It is unclear how many members of the military may be siding with Guaidó, and whether he received any assistance from the United States.

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez rejected news of a "coup attempt" in his country, saying on Twitter that the government is "deactivating a small number of traitorous military personnel."

Guaidó declared himself Venezuela's interim president in January, after being sworn in to lead the National Assembly. He has been recognized as the country's interim president by the United States and dozens of other nations.

Maduro has refused to step down from office. And on Tuesday, he issued a stream of tweets including one that invoked "Nerves of steel!" and insisted that forces remain loyal to him.

¡Nervios de Acero! He conversado con los Comandantes de todas las REDI y ZODI del País, quienes me han manifestado su total lealtad al Pueblo, a la Constitución y a la Patria. Llamo a la máxima movilización popular para asegurar la victoria de la Paz. ¡Venceremos! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 30, 2019

Leaders in Washington quickly showed their support for Guaidó's boldest move yet against Maduro.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the start of "Operación Libertad" on Twitter. "The U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy. Democracy cannot be defeated," he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted, "This is the moment for those military officers in # Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President."

Rubio posted a video of a "showdown" on a highway. He said Maduro called for armed groups to go to the streets; the senator also said Chinese technicians have helped the Maduro regime take down social media communications.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López that Venezuela's armed forces "must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people."

Vice President Pence told Guaidó and his supporters, "Estamos con ustedes! We are with you!"

President Trump has been briefed on the developments, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Luis Almagro, general secretary of the Organization of American States, welcomed the military members who joined Guaidó, saying "the fullest support" was necessary for a peaceful democratic transition.

Maduro began his first presidential term in 2013 and was reelected in January amid allegations of fraud. Under the socialist government, Venezuelans have suffered from shortages of food, medicine and electricity as inflation has soared.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

