Jordan Raskopoulos: What Does Anxiety Feel Like For A Performer?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Erasing The Stigma.

About Jordan Raskopoulos' TED Talk

Comedian Jordan Raskopolous wanted to push past the stigma of mental health and talk about her anxiety disorder publicly. She says she, like everyone else, just needed the right audience.

About Jordan Raskopoulos

Jordan Raskopoulos is a comedian, musician and digital content creator. She was the lead singer of The Axis of Awesome, a musical comedy group. Jordan hosts This is About, a narrative non-fiction podcast on ABC RN.

She came out as transgender in the viral video 'What's Happened to Jordan's Beard' in 2016. Her roller derby name is "Judge Booty."

