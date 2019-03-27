Joplin Museum Hosts Titanic Exhibit

A special exhibit on the Titanic is open (3/26) at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. The exhibit, Relics of the Titanic, runs through April 20, with a special reception planned for Saturday, March 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit features Titanic artifacts from the collection of Allen Shirley. According to the museum, although it’s been more than a century since the luxury liner sank in the Atlantic Ocean, there continues to be a thirst for information regarding Titanic facts, myths and legends. April 15 will mark the 107th anniversary of the ship’s sinking.

Admission is $3, and museum hours are 10 to 7 on Tuesday and 10 to 5 Wednesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Joplin Museum Complex is at 504 Schifferdecker Avenue in Schifferdecker Park.