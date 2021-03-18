John Deere Announces Plans To Expand Operations In Springfield

John Deere is planning to consolidate its remanufacturing business and expand operations in the city. In a news release, the company said its drivetrain and hydraulic remanufacturing operation in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will be transitioned to existing facilities in Springfield.

John Deere Reman in Springfield produces engines, fuel and electronics remanufactured components for agriculture and construction customers around the world. The facility currently employs around 400 and will add another 130 workers.

The transition of operations will take place throughout the year and is expected to be complete by the end of October 2021.