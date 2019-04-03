It's Pet Tuesday!

By kmackhansen 11 seconds ago

It's Pet Tuesday at KSMU!

KSMU has partnered with Petsway and Vietdiet to donate 5lbs of dog food and 2lbs of cat food for EVERY sustaining pledge made today! That includes:

Plus - be sure to tell us which pet you're pledging in honor of when you call in, or write it in the comment box on your web pledge! We'll announce the winning pet tomorrow. (Last year the dogs won!)