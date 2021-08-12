IT Director At Springfield-Greene County Library Dies Of COVID-19

The Springfield-Greene County Library District and its staff have taken a huge hit because of COVID-19.

This week, the library’s Information Technology director, David Patillo, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, died of the illness. He would have turned 53 later this month.

Patillo was a significant presence at the library. According to the director of the library district, Regina Greer Cooper, he started working for the district 27 years ago as a part-time desk assistant and worked his way up. She said they’re devastated by the loss.

"I don't know what we're going to do without him or how we're going to replace him," she said. "He was just integral into the operations of the library because of all the technology and keeping us safe and secure, and there have been times he'd be up in the middle of the night when somebody would be trying to hack into our system, and he would stop it."

Patillo was a kind man who would do anything for anybody, Cooper said. He loved his work, according to Cooper, and he was great at it.

"He could've made a lot more money if he had moved to the private sector, but he was dedicated to the library, he loved the library, and he supported the library," said Cooper.

Patillo had been married for 31 years and had four children.

The library has set up the David Patillo Library Innovation Endowment. Donate here.

Library branches will delay opening Saturday, August 14, until 1 p.m. so staff may attend Patillo’s funeral.