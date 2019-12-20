Indre Viskontas: What Can Neuroscience Teach Us About Music?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Wisdom In Hindsight.

About Indre Viskontas' TED Talk

How do you decide between two different life passions? After years of struggling to choose, neuroscientist and operatic soprano Indre Viskontas learned that science and opera can inform the other.

About Indre Viskontas

Indre Viskontas is a neuroscientist and operatic soprano. She also teaches the application of neuroscience to music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. At the University of San Francisco, she is an adjunct professor of psychology.

Viskontas holds a BS in psychology, as well as an MM degree in vocal performance and a PhD in cognitive neuroscience. She has co-hosted a docuseries, Miracle Detectives, on the Oprah Winfrey Network and has also been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Viskontas is also the co-creator and host of Inquiring Minds, a popular science podcast.

