Related Program: All Things Considered 'I Want To Do More': Gen. Michael Hayden On Living With Speech-Inhibiting Aphasia By Mary Louise Kelly • 3 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on August 11, 2021 3:51 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly sat down with former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden and his wife, Jeanine, to talk about his life with aphasia, a condition which makes it difficult to communicate. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.