Howell County, Missouri National Guard to Hold Second-Dose Vaccination Clinics February 26

The Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains, and the Missouri National Guard will hold a mass vaccination Friday, February 26 from 7:30 AM to 4 PM for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 29th. The clinic will be held at the West Plains Civic Center. There are designated times of arrival depending on last name. For example, those with last names A through C are asked to show up between 7:30 AM and 9 AM. Visitors are asked to bring their vaccination cards.