How Zimbabweans Are Coping 2 Weeks After Cyclone Idai Devastated The Area

By editor 17 minutes ago
Originally published on March 27, 2019 4:52 pm

It's been nearly two weeks since Cyclone Idai hit southeastern Africa. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with reporter Tendai Marima about the devastation she's seen in Zimbabwe and how survivors are coping.