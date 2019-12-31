Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

How was Life in the Ozarks during the Civil War? Part Two

Dr. Brooks Blevins, Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University, talks about Ozarks history to a crowd at the Springfield-Greene County Library Center.
Whether it’s the hillbilly stereotype or the backwoods myth, it’s a fact that there are plenty of misunderstandings about the Ozarks and Ozarkers.

Last week on the Missouri State Journal, it was highlighted that historian Dr. Brooks Blevins set out to write a comprehensive history of the Ozarks about six years ago in an effort to present the most complete portrait of the region. That project resulted in a trilogy. “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 1: The Old Ozarks” was published last summer. “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks” came out this summer. Volume three is in the works. 

Blevins is the Noel Boyd professor of Ozarks studies at Missouri State University. He continues the discussion about volume two of his book.

Volume two is available for purchase online.

