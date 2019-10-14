Holiday Assistance Applications Now Being Accepted At Crosslines

Applications for Crosslines Holiday Food Baskets for both Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as the Crosslines Toystore are now being accepted.

Holiday meals, toys and gifts will be given to Greene County residents who meet income criteria by Crosslines, an outreach service of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. Applicants need to have social security cards for every member of the family and a piece of mail from the past 30 days verifying residency in Greene County.

Applications for adults-only households are limited to all residents age 60 and over or homebound. (Homebound applications must be completed by their aid with a permission letter and applicable documentation).

All applications received will be cleared through the Community Clearinghouse to avoid service duplication.

For more information about receiving holiday assistance, (417) 865-5810.

Volunteers are needed to help families in Greene County. Find out more by calling (417) 865-5810 or at crosslinesholiday.org.