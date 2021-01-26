History Museum Shares Trunks Full Of Local African-American Artifacts, Replicas

Springfield’s History Museum on the Square is introducing a program to help teach about Southwest Missouri’s African-American heritage.

The museum announced it will let schools and community groups rent “educational trunks” to learn more about African-Americans in local history through artifacts and replicas.

Things in the trunk include audio files, like the music of the Philharmonics and oral histories, and a replica of a report card from the historic all-Black Lincoln School in Springfield.

The museum consulted the African-American Heritage Advisory Board, made up of local African-American leaders, to help put together the trunks and curriculum. Trunks are available to rent during a program at the museum next February 6 at 2 P.M. Registration can be found at historymuseumonthesquare.org or through the museum’s Facebook page. Trunks can be viewed at the museum February 4.