Here's Where You Will Be Able To Buy Medical Marijuana In Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has awarded licenses to 192 medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state.
According to the constitutional amendment voters approved in 2018, 24 dispensaries were licensed in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.
The department is allowed to license more dispensaries; 192 is the minimum number. However, after an independent demand study and in an attempt “to minimize incentive for diversion to the illicit market,” DHSS declined to award more.
The first dispensaries are expected to open in the spring.
See the complete list of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries below.
- VMO-Ops — 3420 Iowa Ave., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical — 6036 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis
- GF Wellness S. Grand — 3737 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis
- CoMo Health — 11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant
- FP4-Broadway — 8542 N. Broadway, St. Louis
- Agri-Genesis — 6407 Michigan Ave., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical — 2734 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis
- FP2-Natural Bridge — 4451 Brown Road, Berkeley
- Heya St. Ann Retail II — 10417 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
- TCAppliCO — 3230 Parker Road, Florissant
- V3 Mo Vending 2 — 7766 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood
- CoMo Health — 5501 Chippewa St., St. Louis
- 6662 Delmar SL — 6662 Delmar Blvd. Suite A, University City
- BeLeaf Medical — 1315 Cherokee St., St. Louis
- GF Wellness Franz Park — 6660 Manchester Ave., St. Louis
- Holistic Missouri — 20 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis
- Growing Jobs Missouri — 5870 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis
- VMO-Ops — 2001 Olive St., St. Louis
- Occidental Group — 7555 Olive Blvd., University City
- FP1-S Florissant — 517 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson
- Growing Jobs Missouri — 2732 Cherokee St., St. Louis
- Robust Missouri Dispensary 3 — 444 Howdershell Road, Florissant
- Jais — 10812 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
- Growing Jobs Missouri — 1463 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis
- Bloom Medicinals of MO — Phoenix Parkway & Technology Drive, O’Fallon
- Nirvana Bliss V — 15396-15398 Manchester Road, Ellisville
- TC AppliCo — 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
- BeLeaf Medical — 16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville
- Nirvana Bliss II — 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin
- TC AppliCo — 453 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur
- TC AppliCo — 76 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka
- JG Missouri — 2093 Smizer Station Road, Valley Park
- Growing Jobs Missouri — 15654 Manchester Road, Ellisville
- Captiva Healing — 9933 Watson Road, St. Louis
- Nature’s Med MO — 234 Kingston Drive, St. Louis
- GF Wellness St. Peters — 3004 S. Saint Peters Parkway , St. Peters
- QPS Missouri Holdings — 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Drive, St. Charles
- QPS Missouri Holdings — 10425 Watson Road, St. Louis
- New Growth Horizon — 7417 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
- JG Missouri — 914 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton
- V3 MO Vending 7 — 11062 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur
- Organic Remedies MO — 354 Skinker Lane, Fenton
- CoMo Health — 839 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park
- VG S. Lindbergh — 5511 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis
- Missouri Wild Apothecary — 1120 Technology Drive, O’Fallon
- BBMO 1 — 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 15230 Manchester Road, Ballwin
- LSL Management — 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Fenton
- Nirvana Bliss I — 2285 U.S. Highway 67 South, Festus
- Occidental Group — 1168 W. Gannon Drive, Festus
- North Medical Group — 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive, Hillsboro
- Missouri Health & Wellness — 10 Franklin Ave., Washington
- BeLeaf Medical — 104 Hospital Drive, St. Peters
- Blue Sky Health & Wellness — 1197 Bryan Road, O’Fallon
- GRD Troy — 109 N. Lincoln Drive, Troy
- V3 MO Vending 1 — 1172 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon
- New Growth Horizon — 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton
- LSL Management — 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters
- Mint MO 4 — 150 Mid Rivers Mall Circle, St. Peters
- North Medical Group — 1709 State Highway Z, Pevely
- Heya St. Charles Retail II — 4300 N. Service Road, St. Peters
- Harvest of Missouri — 859 Robert Raymond Drive, Lake St Louis
- VG Imperial — 1229 Main St., Imperial
- Missouri Wild Apothecary — 2173 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon
- GF Wright City — 14980 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Wright City
- LSA314 (ST CLR)— 1909 N. Service Road E, St. Clair
- Green Gryphon — 6 Dell Centre Way Union Way, Union
- Columbia Care MO — 1380 High St., Washington
- Missouri Health & Wellness — 1404 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City
- Nirvana Bliss III — 310 S. Platte Clay Way, House Springs
- Shangri-La Jefferson — 1417 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City
- MOAZ Industries — 24 Putt N. Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach
- Heya Eldon Retail — 1812 Highway 54, Eldon
- Holistic Missouri — 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach
- Blue Arrow Holdings — 12077 N. State Highway 5, Sunrise Beach
- Missouri Health & Wellness — 1801 S. Limit Ave., Sedalia
- BMD Warrensburg — 219 W. Young Ave., Warrensburg
- Mo Med Moberly — 106 N. Clark St., Moberly
- GRD Mexico — 3848 S. Clark St., Mexico
- GRD Columbia — 204 E. Broadway, Columbia
- Shangri-La Columbia — 1501 Creekwood Parkway, Columbia
- Shangri-La Columbia South — 3919 Peachtree Drive, Columbia
- CoMo Health — 4003 Ponderosa St., Columbia
- QPS Missouri Holdings — 1500 Interstate 70 Drive SW, Columbia
- QPS Missouri Holdings — 231 Saint Robert Blvd., St. Robert
- Natural Healthcare of Missouri — 2415 Mid America Industrial Drive, Boonville
- Agri-Genesis — 422 W. Coates St., Moberly
- SMO5 — 1210 Deadra Drive, Lebanon
- GRD MOBERLY — 412 W. Coates St., Moberly
- Holistic Missouri — 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia
- BBMO 3 — 5320 Interstate 70 Drive SE, Columbia
- Organic Remedies MO — 4407 Wisconsin Ave., Sedalia
- Nature’s Health and Wellness — 1421 Forum Drive, Rolla
- Nature’s Health and Wellness — 9322 State Highway 7, St. James
- BMD Swift — 1520 Swift Ave., North Kansas City
- OXD 351 HWY — 9002 E. State Highway 350, Raytown
- OXD Troost — 6200 Troost Ave., Kansas City
- OXD IA — 3241 Independence Ave., Kansas City
- OXD SWB — 2918 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City
- V3 MO Vending 6 — 7025 Prospect Ave., Kansas City
- Fresh Green — 1041 NE Sam Walton Lane, Lee’s Summit
- SLCC — 1421 Wabash Ave., Kansas City
- THF Partners — 16730 E. U.S. Highway 24, Independence
- Purple Leaf — 207 NE 72nd St., Gladstone
- Fresh Green — 7130 Wornall Road, Kansas City
- Purple Leaf — 15823 E. U.S. Highway 24, Independence
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 13621 E. 40 Highway, Independence
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 490 SW State Highway 7, Blue Springs
- THF Partners — 14655 Prospect Ave., Kansas City
- Terrapin Investment Fund IV — 5400 Prospect Ave., Kansas City
- Verano MO — 10899 Summit St., Kansas City
- THF Partners — 8304 Hickman Mills Drive, Kansas City
- True Level Investments — 240 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City
- Purple Leaf — 2631 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City
- CPC of Missouri — 4446 Belleview Ave., Kansas City
- AW Enterprises of Mo — 510 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit
- Releaf Resources — 13836 S. U.S. Highway 71, Grandview
- TC AppliCO — 200 E. 20th St., Kansas City
- BMD Smithville — 13518 U.S. Highway 169, Smithville
- BMD Liberty — 5918 Southview Drive, Liberty
- Kansas City Cannabis Company — 149 Crown Hill Road, Excelsior Springs
- Kansas City Cannabis Company — 1713 NW Burdett Crossing, Blue Springs
- Kansas City Cannabis Company — 310 S. Platte Clay Way, Kearney
- Kansas City Cannabis Company — 9322 State Highway 7, Lee’s Summit
- Agri-Genesis — 2 E. 2nd St., Parkville
- OXD 19341 — 19341 E. U.S. Highway 40, Independence
- True Level Investments — 10915 NW 45 Highway, Parkville
- Missouri Health & Wellness — 17211 S. Highway, Belton
- Harvest of Missouri — 1905 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore
- Terrapin Investment Fund IV — 114 E. North Ave., Belton
- Missouri Health & Wellness — 215 E. Charles St., Kirksville
- Bloom Medicinals of MO — 205 N. East St., Plattsburg
- Vertical Enterprise — 402 Messanie St., St. Joseph
- True Level Investments — 2221 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph
- Red Stag Retail — 509 N. Main St., Gallatin
- Riverside Wellness — 4403 NW Gateway Ave., Riverside
- BMD Cameron — 714 N. Walnut St., Cameron
- MO Med Hannibal — 2000 Highway 61 S, Hannibal
- Mother Dispensaries — 4225 Commonwealth Court, St. Joseph
- JG Missouri — 2400 N. Baltimore St., Kirksville
- Mo Med Chillicothe — 941 Washington St., Chillicothe
- Agri-Genesis — 2120 N. Baltimore St., Kirksville
- Agri-Genesis — 2005 N. Missouri St., Macon
- Shangri-La Cameron — 1 Baldwin Road, Cameron
- Heya Kirksville Retail — 120 S. Main St., Kirksville
- Bloom Medicinals of MO — 69 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau
- Nirvana Bliss IV — 738 Weber Road, Farmington
- Hayti Investments — 907 E. Washington St., Hayti
- Heya Park Hills Retail — 100 Strauss Drive, Park Hills
- Sikeston Investments — 850 Tanner St., Sikeston
- Poplar Bluff Investments — 2200 S. Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff
- Harvest of Missouri — 1636 Bruce Smith Parkway, West Plains
- Nature’s Health and Wellness — 803 W. Scenic Rivers Blvd. Suite A, Salem
- Astro Farms Alpha — W state Highway 72 - Bypass (Parcel Number: 07.3.2-07-000-000- 0), Fredericktown
- OWG V — 200 E. 20th St., Mountain Grove
- JG Missouri — 1200 Maple St., Farmington
- Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective — 2387 W. Jackson Blvd., Jackson
- Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective — 812 Lester St., Kennett
- Bootheel CannaCare — 415 Mott St., New Madrid
- Organic Remedies MO — 350 N. Kingshighway St., Cape Girardeau
- Cape Girardeau Investments — 420 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau
- 29 AND 79 — 800 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington
- QPS Missouri Holdings — 772 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- OWG III — 1391 Mitchell Road, West Plains
- BD Health Retail 2 — 2126 E. Dale St., Springfield
- Mo Retail Products Group — 3903 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield
- Mo Retail Products Group — 2401 E. 32nd St., Joplin
- COMO HEALTH — 18031 Business 13, Branson West
- BBMO 2 — 2868 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield
- Old Route 66 Wellness — 2823 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield
- Old Route 66 Wellness — 1421 W. state Highway J, Ozark
- Astro Farms Gamma — Lot 4B Highway 171 & Fir Road (Parcel No. 16-5.0-15-30- 6-1, Joplin
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 201 S. Wildwood Drive, Branson
- The Dispensary — 460 state Highway 76, Cassville
- Mo Retail Products Group — 1868 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield
- Revival Ninety-Eight — 2860 S. Austin Ave., Springfield
- Ozarx Botanicals I — 3800 W. Sunshine St., Springfield
- SMO4 — 429 Peachtree Lane, Carthage
- Missouri Joint Ventures — 202 West St., Nixa
- OWG I — 2935 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield
- Bloom Medicinals of MO — 751 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield
- V3 MO Vending 5 — 850 E. Kearney St., Springfield
- SW Retail Holdings — 18490 Business 13, Branson West
- Harmony Neosho — 890 W. Harmony St., Neosho
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 1306 N. Stewart Ave., Springfield
- Grassroots OpCo MO — 1729 E. 7th St., Joplin
- Missouri Made Marijuana — 7110 W. 20th St., Joplin
- Easy Mountain Investments — 1740 U.S. Highway 60 E, Republic
- BD Health Retail 1 — 9700 Block SW 1300 Road, Humansville
- Shangri-La Nevada — 2220 E. Austin Blvd., Nevada
- THF Partners — 1408 N. state Highway 291, Harrisonville
- JG Missouri — 109 N. Cedar Drive, Belton
