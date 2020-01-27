Here's Where You Will Be Able To Buy Medical Marijuana In Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has awarded licenses to 192 medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state.

According to the constitutional amendment voters approved in 2018, 24 dispensaries were licensed in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

The department is allowed to license more dispensaries; 192 is the minimum number. However, after an independent demand study and in an attempt “to minimize incentive for diversion to the illicit market,” DHSS declined to award more.



The first dispensaries are expected to open in the spring.

See the complete list of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries below.



Loading...

VMO-Ops — 3420 Iowa Ave., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical — 6036 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis

GF Wellness S. Grand — 3737 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

CoMo Health — 11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant

FP4-Broadway — 8542 N. Broadway, St. Louis

Agri-Genesis — 6407 Michigan Ave., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical — 2734 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis

FP2-Natural Bridge — 4451 Brown Road, Berkeley

Heya St. Ann Retail II — 10417 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

TCAppliCO — 3230 Parker Road, Florissant

V3 Mo Vending 2 — 7766 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Hazelwood

CoMo Health — 5501 Chippewa St., St. Louis

6662 Delmar SL — 6662 Delmar Blvd. Suite A, University City

BeLeaf Medical — 1315 Cherokee St., St. Louis

GF Wellness Franz Park — 6660 Manchester Ave., St. Louis

Holistic Missouri — 20 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis

Growing Jobs Missouri — 5870 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis

VMO-Ops — 2001 Olive St., St. Louis

Occidental Group — 7555 Olive Blvd., University City

FP1-S Florissant — 517 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson

Growing Jobs Missouri — 2732 Cherokee St., St. Louis

Robust Missouri Dispensary 3 — 444 Howdershell Road, Florissant

Jais — 10812 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

Growing Jobs Missouri — 1463 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis

Bloom Medicinals of MO — Phoenix Parkway & Technology Drive, O’Fallon

Nirvana Bliss V — 15396-15398 Manchester Road, Ellisville

TC AppliCo — 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

BeLeaf Medical — 16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville

Nirvana Bliss II — 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin

TC AppliCo — 453 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur

TC AppliCo — 76 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka

JG Missouri — 2093 Smizer Station Road, Valley Park

Growing Jobs Missouri — 15654 Manchester Road, Ellisville

Captiva Healing — 9933 Watson Road, St. Louis

Nature’s Med MO — 234 Kingston Drive, St. Louis

GF Wellness St. Peters — 3004 S. Saint Peters Parkway , St. Peters

QPS Missouri Holdings — 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Drive, St. Charles

QPS Missouri Holdings — 10425 Watson Road, St. Louis

New Growth Horizon — 7417 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

JG Missouri — 914 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton

V3 MO Vending 7 — 11062 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur

Organic Remedies MO — 354 Skinker Lane, Fenton

CoMo Health — 839 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park

VG S. Lindbergh — 5511 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

Missouri Wild Apothecary — 1120 Technology Drive, O’Fallon

BBMO 1 — 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

Grassroots OpCo MO — 15230 Manchester Road, Ballwin

LSL Management — 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Fenton

Nirvana Bliss I — 2285 U.S. Highway 67 South, Festus

Occidental Group — 1168 W. Gannon Drive, Festus

North Medical Group — 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive, Hillsboro

Missouri Health & Wellness — 10 Franklin Ave., Washington

BeLeaf Medical — 104 Hospital Drive, St. Peters

Blue Sky Health & Wellness — 1197 Bryan Road, O’Fallon

GRD Troy — 109 N. Lincoln Drive, Troy

V3 MO Vending 1 — 1172 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon

New Growth Horizon — 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton

LSL Management — 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters

Mint MO 4 — 150 Mid Rivers Mall Circle, St. Peters

North Medical Group — 1709 State Highway Z, Pevely

Heya St. Charles Retail II — 4300 N. Service Road, St. Peters

Harvest of Missouri — 859 Robert Raymond Drive, Lake St Louis

VG Imperial — 1229 Main St., Imperial

Missouri Wild Apothecary — 2173 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon

GF Wright City — 14980 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Wright City

LSA314 (ST CLR)— 1909 N. Service Road E, St. Clair

Green Gryphon — 6 Dell Centre Way Union Way, Union

Columbia Care MO — 1380 High St., Washington

Missouri Health & Wellness — 1404 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City

Nirvana Bliss III — 310 S. Platte Clay Way, House Springs

Shangri-La Jefferson — 1417 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City

MOAZ Industries — 24 Putt N. Bay Drive, Sunrise Beach

Heya Eldon Retail — 1812 Highway 54, Eldon

Holistic Missouri — 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach

Blue Arrow Holdings — 12077 N. State Highway 5, Sunrise Beach

Missouri Health & Wellness — 1801 S. Limit Ave., Sedalia

BMD Warrensburg — 219 W. Young Ave., Warrensburg

Mo Med Moberly — 106 N. Clark St., Moberly

GRD Mexico — 3848 S. Clark St., Mexico

GRD Columbia — 204 E. Broadway, Columbia

Shangri-La Columbia — 1501 Creekwood Parkway, Columbia

Shangri-La Columbia South — 3919 Peachtree Drive, Columbia

CoMo Health — 4003 Ponderosa St., Columbia

QPS Missouri Holdings — 1500 Interstate 70 Drive SW, Columbia

QPS Missouri Holdings — 231 Saint Robert Blvd., St. Robert

Natural Healthcare of Missouri — 2415 Mid America Industrial Drive, Boonville

Agri-Genesis — 422 W. Coates St., Moberly

SMO5 — 1210 Deadra Drive, Lebanon

GRD MOBERLY — 412 W. Coates St., Moberly

Holistic Missouri — 1400 Forum Blvd., Columbia

BBMO 3 — 5320 Interstate 70 Drive SE, Columbia

Organic Remedies MO — 4407 Wisconsin Ave., Sedalia

Nature’s Health and Wellness — 1421 Forum Drive, Rolla

Nature’s Health and Wellness — 9322 State Highway 7, St. James





BMD Swift — 1520 Swift Ave., North Kansas City

OXD 351 HWY — 9002 E. State Highway 350, Raytown

OXD Troost — 6200 Troost Ave., Kansas City

OXD IA — 3241 Independence Ave., Kansas City

OXD SWB — 2918 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City

V3 MO Vending 6 — 7025 Prospect Ave., Kansas City

Fresh Green — 1041 NE Sam Walton Lane, Lee’s Summit

SLCC — 1421 Wabash Ave., Kansas City

THF Partners — 16730 E. U.S. Highway 24, Independence

Purple Leaf — 207 NE 72nd St., Gladstone

Fresh Green — 7130 Wornall Road, Kansas City

Purple Leaf — 15823 E. U.S. Highway 24, Independence

Grassroots OpCo MO — 13621 E. 40 Highway, Independence

Grassroots OpCo MO — 490 SW State Highway 7, Blue Springs

THF Partners — 14655 Prospect Ave., Kansas City

Terrapin Investment Fund IV — 5400 Prospect Ave., Kansas City

Verano MO — 10899 Summit St., Kansas City

THF Partners — 8304 Hickman Mills Drive, Kansas City

True Level Investments — 240 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City

Purple Leaf — 2631 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City

CPC of Missouri — 4446 Belleview Ave., Kansas City

AW Enterprises of Mo — 510 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit

Releaf Resources — 13836 S. U.S. Highway 71, Grandview

TC AppliCO — 200 E. 20th St., Kansas City

BMD Smithville — 13518 U.S. Highway 169, Smithville

BMD Liberty — 5918 Southview Drive, Liberty

Kansas City Cannabis Company — 149 Crown Hill Road, Excelsior Springs

Kansas City Cannabis Company — 1713 NW Burdett Crossing, Blue Springs

Kansas City Cannabis Company — 310 S. Platte Clay Way, Kearney

Kansas City Cannabis Company — 9322 State Highway 7, Lee’s Summit

Agri-Genesis — 2 E. 2nd St., Parkville

OXD 19341 — 19341 E. U.S. Highway 40, Independence

True Level Investments — 10915 NW 45 Highway, Parkville

Missouri Health & Wellness — 17211 S. Highway, Belton

Harvest of Missouri — 1905 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Terrapin Investment Fund IV — 114 E. North Ave., Belton





Missouri Health & Wellness — 215 E. Charles St., Kirksville

Bloom Medicinals of MO — 205 N. East St., Plattsburg

Vertical Enterprise — 402 Messanie St., St. Joseph

True Level Investments — 2221 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph

Red Stag Retail — 509 N. Main St., Gallatin

Riverside Wellness — 4403 NW Gateway Ave., Riverside

BMD Cameron — 714 N. Walnut St., Cameron

MO Med Hannibal — 2000 Highway 61 S, Hannibal

Mother Dispensaries — 4225 Commonwealth Court, St. Joseph

JG Missouri — 2400 N. Baltimore St., Kirksville

Mo Med Chillicothe — 941 Washington St., Chillicothe

Agri-Genesis — 2120 N. Baltimore St., Kirksville

Agri-Genesis — 2005 N. Missouri St., Macon

Shangri-La Cameron — 1 Baldwin Road, Cameron

Heya Kirksville Retail — 120 S. Main St., Kirksville

Bloom Medicinals of MO — 69 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau

Nirvana Bliss IV — 738 Weber Road, Farmington

Hayti Investments — 907 E. Washington St., Hayti

Heya Park Hills Retail — 100 Strauss Drive, Park Hills

Sikeston Investments — 850 Tanner St., Sikeston

Poplar Bluff Investments — 2200 S. Westwood Blvd., Poplar Bluff

Harvest of Missouri — 1636 Bruce Smith Parkway, West Plains

Nature’s Health and Wellness — 803 W. Scenic Rivers Blvd. Suite A, Salem

Astro Farms Alpha — W state Highway 72 - Bypass (Parcel Number: 07.3.2-07-000-000- 0), Fredericktown

OWG V — 200 E. 20th St., Mountain Grove

JG Missouri — 1200 Maple St., Farmington

Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective — 2387 W. Jackson Blvd., Jackson

Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective — 812 Lester St., Kennett

Bootheel CannaCare — 415 Mott St., New Madrid

Organic Remedies MO — 350 N. Kingshighway St., Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Investments — 420 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau

29 AND 79 — 800 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington

QPS Missouri Holdings — 772 S. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau

OWG III — 1391 Mitchell Road, West Plains

BD Health Retail 2 — 2126 E. Dale St., Springfield

Mo Retail Products Group — 3903 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield

Mo Retail Products Group — 2401 E. 32nd St., Joplin

COMO HEALTH — 18031 Business 13, Branson West

BBMO 2 — 2868 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield

Old Route 66 Wellness — 2823 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield

Old Route 66 Wellness — 1421 W. state Highway J, Ozark

Astro Farms Gamma — Lot 4B Highway 171 & Fir Road (Parcel No. 16-5.0-15-30- 6-1, Joplin

Grassroots OpCo MO — 201 S. Wildwood Drive, Branson

The Dispensary — 460 state Highway 76, Cassville

Mo Retail Products Group — 1868 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield

Revival Ninety-Eight — 2860 S. Austin Ave., Springfield

Ozarx Botanicals I — 3800 W. Sunshine St., Springfield

SMO4 — 429 Peachtree Lane, Carthage

Missouri Joint Ventures — 202 West St., Nixa

OWG I — 2935 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield

Bloom Medicinals of MO — 751 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield

V3 MO Vending 5 — 850 E. Kearney St., Springfield

SW Retail Holdings — 18490 Business 13, Branson West

Harmony Neosho — 890 W. Harmony St., Neosho

Grassroots OpCo MO — 1306 N. Stewart Ave., Springfield

Grassroots OpCo MO — 1729 E. 7th St., Joplin

Missouri Made Marijuana — 7110 W. 20th St., Joplin

Easy Mountain Investments — 1740 U.S. Highway 60 E, Republic

BD Health Retail 1 — 9700 Block SW 1300 Road, Humansville

Shangri-La Nevada — 2220 E. Austin Blvd., Nevada

THF Partners — 1408 N. state Highway 291, Harrisonville

JG Missouri — 109 N. Cedar Drive, Belton

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org



