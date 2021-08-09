Heat Advisory Continues Until Thursday Evening In Missouri

Hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat illnesses this week, according to the National Weather Service. It's issued a heat advisory that will last until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 12. The weather service advises staying hydrated, staying out of the sun and taking extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

And you should know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the CDC, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Symptoms include confusion; slurred speech; loss of consciousness; hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; seizures and a very high body temperature. If you suspect heat stroke, call 911.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea; dizziness; weakness; heavy sweating; and elevated body temperature. Treatment for heat exhaustion includes giving the person frequent sips of cool water, removing unnecessary clothing, cooling the person with cold compresses and having them evaluated by a medical provider.