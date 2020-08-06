Health Department Announces 13th Death From COVID-19 In Greene County By Michele Skalicky • 1 minute ago ShareTweetEmail Springfield-Greene County Health Department Sign Credit Michele Skalicky Another Greene County resident has died of COVID-19. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the latest death was a woman in her 80s who was immunocompromised. There’s now a total of 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Greene County. Tags: KSMU Coronavirus CoverageShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.