Health Department Announces 13th Death From COVID-19 In Greene County

Another Greene County resident has died of COVID-19.  According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the latest death was a woman in her 80s who was immunocompromised. 

There’s now a total of 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Greene County.

