Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who has drawn controversy because of his challenge of the 2020 presidential election results, is set to speak at the Oasis Convention Center, March 6 for Greene County Republican’s Lincoln Day--that's according to the Greene County Republicans.

Among other speakers at that March event are Senator Roy Blunt, Congressman Billy Long, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.