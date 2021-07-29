Hammons Field To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics August 3 And 5

COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held next week for students during Springfield Cardinals games at Hammons Field.

The Knock COVID Out of the Park Vaccination Drives are set for 5:35 to 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, and 6:05 to 8:05 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Each student 12 and older who gets a shot will get two tickets to that night’s ballgame and a free backpack or duffel bag while supplies last. Students must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Check-in for the vaccines will be on the Main Plaza outside Gate 3 at Hammons Field.

The drives are hosted by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and are a partnership between Springfield Public Schools, Springfield Cardinals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy and Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

In a news release, the SPS director of athletics, Josh Scott, said “vaccinations are an important tool in helping students who participate in sports of other extracurricular activities have an uninterrupted experience.” He said students who are vaccinated and asymptomatic won’t have to quarantine if a fellow team member tests positive.

Learn about COVID-19 vaccine opportunities at vaccine417.com.