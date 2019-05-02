Ground Is Broken for New CoxHealth Hospital in Monett

A new Cox Hospital is being built in Monett. CoxHealth and community leaders broke ground for the new Cox Monett Hospital on Wednesday.

The $42 million facility will replace the current hospital that was built in 1953 and will take around two years to complete.

It will be located on Highway 60 on the east side of Monett and will feature an enhanced emergency department, multiple operating rooms, labor and delivery and an attached office building that will house physician clinics and 40 exam rooms.

Darron Bass, president of Cox Monett, said “in an era when many rural hospitals are closing, Cox is moving forward to provide an even greater level of care for individuals and families in the Monett area.”

The project is being funded, in large part, by CoxHealth, but donors have contributed funds to the new hospital as well. CoxHealth’s Momentum Campaign has raised $1.5 million so far for the project.

Cox Monett began in the 1920s and was known as St. Vincent’s Hospital before it joined CoxHealth in 1993.