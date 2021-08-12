Greene County Residents Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine August 15-September 18 Eligible For Prize Drawing

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to offer an incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Greene County residents who get a vaccine between August 15 and September 18 will be entered into five drawings to win $1000 as part of the Greene for Vaccine incentive program. Drawings will be held weekly beginning the week of August 15.

According to the health department, the $5000 in prize money is part of a $20,000 donation from CFO to promote and incentivize vaccines.

Find out more at vaccine417.com.