Greene County Public Health Officials Urge Vaccination As They Announce More COVID-19 Deaths

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports that 22 more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions, which put them at increased risk for serious disease. Risk factors include heart conditions, obesity, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease.

According to the health department, 42 Greene County residents have died of the illness in August, bringing the total number of deaths to 578.

Of those who have died since January, 93 percent were not fully vaccinated.

The health department is urging anyone who is immunocompromised to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And those who are immunocompromised and who have received two shots of Moderna or Pfizer are eligible for a booster 28 days after they receive their second dose.

The health department will administer third doses of the vaccine at a clinic Friday morning, August 27, from 8 to noon at the Westside Clinic, 660 S. Scenic. Appointments are required. Visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.