Greene County Creates Webpage Dedicated to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

If you’re hoping to receive help through Greene County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, there’s now a page you can go to for more information.

The county has created a dedicated page to the ERA program: greenecountymo.gov/era. You can find guidelines, partner agency contacts and application requirements there.

Greene County is coordinating fund distribution efforts with area organizations that have existing experience with utility and housing assistance programs, according to county officials. Direct applications will be handled through those agencies.

Applications will be open beginning next week, and those interested in applying for ERA funds should contact a partner agency for an appointment.

The county will award $8,765,982.70 through the rental assistance program to help those who are struggling to pay their rent. The money comes from the second federal COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress last December.