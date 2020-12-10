Greene County COVID-19 Death Numbers To Be Reported Weekly Instead Of Daily

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will report COVID-19 deaths weekly instead of daily.

Public health officials in a news release cited an increasing number of COVID-19 deaths for the change.

Numbers will be updated every Wednesday, beginning December 16, for the previous seven days. And, according to the department, the Dashboard will include more data on deaths, as well.

Health Department officials said that reporting weekly numbers will provide the public “a more comprehensive and consistent view of trends with those lost to COVID-19.”