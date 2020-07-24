Greene County Commission Outlines Transparency, Equity Goals As CARES Act Applications Roll In

The Greene County Commission outlined Friday how it plans to make transparency and fairness top priorities in distributing $34.4 million of federal CARES Act funding for relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Congress passed the historic $2 trillion economic package in March to provide emergency help to businesses, organizations and individuals negatively impacted by the pandemic. Missouri then allocated portions of that to its 114 counties.

The Commission named the 30-person advisory council, which is led by Dr. Lyle Foster, the grant administrator. Foster, who brings a lifetime of experience in grantwriting, management and nonprofit administration, also holds multiple Master's degrees from Brown Univeristy and Yale as well as a doctorate of educational leadership from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Transparency, fairness efforts

When asked how citizens will be able to see how the money is disbursed, a spokeswoman for the county, Donna Barton, said that information will be made public through the county's online transparency portal. That website is https://greenecountymo.gov/transparency/

Foster said each member on the advisory council has signed agreements pledging confidentiality and that they will avoid conflicts of interest.

The advisory council is using virtual software rather than meeting in person for safety reasons. Its members will recommend their selections to the three county commissioners, who will then make the final decisions on CARES Act funding recipients.

Several city and county agencies are expected to apply for the relief funding. Greene County Presiding Commissioner Box Dixon said the local government agencies have been designated the last group to apply for the coronavirus aid, and they must go through the same process as other organizations and businesses.

Dixon also told KSMU that the public will also be able to see the advisory council's final recommendations.

He described the advisory council as the most professionally, demographically and geographically diverse advisory council in Greene County's history. That diversity will help make sure the funds are disbursed fairly throughout the county, he said. You can find the list of individuals named to the advisory council below.

“We believe an open and transparent process will help assure our citizens that these funds will not merely flow to the better positioned, or the favored organizations, but will be directed to a variety of meritorious organizations across the whole of Greene County who apply for the funds,” Dixon said.

How to apply for CARES Act Funding in Greene County

The application process is open now. Businesses, nonprofits, civic groups, churches, health organizations and education groups may apply through the Greene County website: www.greenecountymo.gov.

Foster said Friday morning 97 entities have already completed their applications, and 164 have registered, which is the first step in the process.

Commissioners said they were delayed in rolling out the application portal because they were seeking clarifications from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and also because they built an in-house online application system rather than paying a third-party contractor to do that. County Commissioner Harold Bengsch said that decision saved the county around $30,000.

The coronavirus relief payments will center on six priority areas:

Medical

Public health

Payroll

Compliance with COVID-19 expenses

Provisional support expenses

Other COVID-19 related expenses.

Also, the County has been accepting applications on what it’s calling a “rolling basis,” encouraging different categories to apply during a specific time frame. Those application dates are:

Not for Profit/Community Organizations - July 20-23

Health Care - July 24-29

Small Businesses - July 29-August 3

Education - July 31-August 5

Taxpayer Supported Entities - August 5-10

According to the Greene County website, questions about the application process may be directed to Foster at the following email address: lfoster@greenecountymo.gov.

Who's on the Greene County CARES Act Reflief Fund Advisory Council?

The Greene County Commission has appointed the following citizens to serve on the council:

Candace Adams, Emergency management retiree and educator

Dr. Linda Barboa, Speech language pathologist

Kristoffer Barefield, Attorney

Dr. Jim Blaine, Physician

David Burton, University of Missouri Extension

Dave Coonrod, Former Greene County Presiding Commissioner

Rev. Saehee Duran, Pastor and educator

Julie Germann, Professional development consulatant

Faith Giedd, Nonprofit executive

Yamil Gutierrez, Client advisor

Sam Hall, Inventor and entrepreneur

Barbara Rae Hughes, Investment advisor

Daniel Imhof, Retired Associate Circuit judge

Gordon Kinne, Insurance professional

Camille Knowles, Human resources advisor

Susan Krieger, Former mayor of Strafford

Tai Li, International project consultant and architect

Keith Ray Mackie, KRM Counseling and Consulting

Dr. Mark Maynard Sr., Business consultant and retired educator

Kyle McClure, City Utilities

Terri McQueary, Interior planning consultant

Juan Meraz, Missouri State University

Jennifer Martin, Assistant city clerk, Ash Grove

Anthony Miller, IT professional/Former mayor of Fair Grove

Justyn Pippins, Small business manager

Becky Scofield, Municipal court clerk, Walnut Grove

Dr. Karen Scott, Retired educator and nonprofit professional

Win Stevens Jr., Retired deputy sheriff

Jill Stoner, Business owner, Turners

Cindy Waites, Retired nonprofit professional

Again, the council is led by Dr. Lyle Foster, the CARES Act Relief Fund Grant Administrator. You can read more about Foster, his experience, and his role in the process here.