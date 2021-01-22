Greene County Collector Resigns Effective February 28

The Greene County collector is resigning. Leah Betts' resignation is effective February 28, according to a news release from the county.

Betts was elected Greene County collector in 2014, a position that requires overseeing more than a quarter billion dollars in tax collections annually for distribution to more than 40 local taxing districts.

She said she chose the timing of her last day “to get through and tackle the most challenging tasks presented during this tax season.”

The collector’s office vacancy will be filled by a gubernatorial appointment.

Her departure comes as the county continues to work to address issues with data and the transfer of that data between systems, according to the county. Those issues caused property and real estate tax statements to be delayed in 2020. But the majority of the tax statements were able to be mailed out by the end of the year.

County officials said several offices are working together to identify options to streamline assessment, billing and collections in the future.