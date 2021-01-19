Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Grape Research Helps Answer Climate Change Question

By 3 hours ago

Dr. Laszlo Kovacs

Ancient farmers, through trial and error, determined the best fit between a crop, the soil and weather conditions. They had plenty of land to choose from to find the perfect fields for their crops.

But as the availability of cultivable land diminishes and as climates change, our ability to grow enough food is becoming limited, too.

This is the root of Dr. Laszlo Kovacs’ research. He’s a geneticist and biology professor at Missouri State University interested in the agricultural industry.

More than anything, Kovacs loves being in the beauty of the Ozarks collecting wild relatives of the cultivated grape. Much of Kovacs’ work involves wild grape species because, biologically, saving native plants provides great benefits. Those species may have critical genes for something in the future, which is worth preserving.

For the last 10 years or so, he and his students have been collecting plants of two interesting North American grapes, he tells us more.

Read more about his research at mindseye.missouristate.edu.

Tags: 
Agriculture
Biology department
Missouri State University
College of Natural and Applied Sciences
Laszlo Kovacs

Related Content

Experts Find Winter Grain Mite in Southwest Missouri Fields

By Megan Burke Apr 25, 2018
Jill Scheidt/MU Extension

A University of Missouri Extension specialist found an unusual pest when she was scouting a wheat field earlier this month. KSMU’s Megan Burke reports.

Jill Scheidt is an agronomy specialist for the extension office in Lamar, Missouri. She often scouts fields in Barton County and surrounding counties.

The pest she found is the Winter Grain mite. That's a small, black insect with red legs. It can be identified using a hand lens to spot an anal pore that looks like a small water droplet on the mite's abdomen. Scheidt found the mites in multiple fields, she said.

Drones Carry Lots of Potential Uses for Farmers

By Jul 15, 2015
Boston Magazine

A webinar series that began Wednesday focuses on drone use in agriculture.  According to a University of Missouri Extension specialist, it’s estimated that, once regulations on drones are finalized by the federal government, about 80 percent of their use will be in the agricultural field.  KSMU’s Michele Skalicky has more.

The series is being presented through eXtension, a collaboration of all land grant universities in the United States, and by the Unmanned Aircraft Systems in Agriculture Learning Network.

Mussels in MSU Lab to Provide Clean Waters in New Zealand

By Aug 6, 2019

Below the surface and in the clear water, mussels abound. In Missouri alone, there are at least 60 species of mussels that are actively keeping our waterways clean.

Dr. Chris Barnhart, distinguished professor of biology at Missouri State University, is an international expert on freshwater mussels. He knows their ecological value as filter feeders and helps to replenish populations where they have been depleted.