Governor Parson To Open Up COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To All Missourians April 9

More people will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced that Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9.

"With progress we're currently seeing in vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule," said Parson.

They’ve received word from the federal government, he said, that vaccine allotments to Missouri are expected to increase significantly by the first week of April.

The activation of Phase 2 is projected to open up the vaccine to around 880,000 people. That phase includes the homeless and those employed in construction, critical infrastructure, higher education and remaining food and agriculture sectors. Phase 3 will open up the vaccine to all Missourians.