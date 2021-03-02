Governor Parson Appoints New Greene County Collector

Allen Icet is the new Greene County Collector. Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Icet to the position on Monday. He fills the position left vacant after Leah Betts resigned. He’ll serve the remainder of Betts’ term, which ends in March, 2023.

Icet holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M and a master’s in business administration from Washington University. He served in the Missouri House of Representatives, representing District 84. He served as chairman of the Budget Committee from 2006-2010.

Icent will oversee the collection of personal property and real estate taxes in Greene County.