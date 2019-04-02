Related Program: 
Get to Know Asian Culture and Heritage

Missouri State University students perform a Chinese fan dance.

The Asian population in the United States comprises many culturally and geographically diverse ethnic subgroups. Their achievements and contributions to the country are many.   

Missouri State University will celebrate Asian Heritage Month throughout April to highlight the history, culture and traditions of Asians and Pacific Islanders. 

Matt Banks, coordinator for multicultural programs and LGBT student services at Missouri State, and Ria Cheng, an MBA student at Missouri State, offer some facts and myths about Asian people, as well as share about the celebration on campus.

