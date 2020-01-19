Fresh Air Weekend: Martin Scorsese; 'Boys & Sex'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Can A Person Change?': Martin Scorsese On Gangsters, Death And Redemption: Scorsese's latest film, The Irishman, is up for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. Scorsese talks about his previous mob movies — and explains how this one is different.

New Reissue From Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis And Johnny Griffin Is A Love Letter To Fans: In the early 1960s, saxophonists Davis and Griffin co-led a jumping two-tenor band. A live recording of their 1962 Seattle show is now available on Ow! Live at the Penthouse.

'Boys & Sex' Reveals That Young Men Feel 'Cut Off From Their Hearts': Author Peggy Orenstein spoke to more than 100 young men of diverse backgrounds about sex, porn, gender and intimacy. Boys, she found, often lack "permission or space" to discuss their interior lives.

