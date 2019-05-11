Fresh Air Weekend: How Oligarchs Stash Fortunes; 'PEN15' Creators

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Moneyland' Reveals How Oligarchs, Kleptocrats And Crooks Stash Fortunes: Journalist Oliver Bullough runs kleptocracy tours in London, in which he points out mansions bought by corrupt foreign leaders and oligarchs. Moneyland describes their secretive transnational world.

Lizzo Proves She's Ready For The Big Time With 'Cuz I Love You': Singer, rapper and dancer Lizzo has been playing the flute since she was in junior high. The diverse set of songs on her new album showcase an immensely ambitious — and talented — artist.

Return To Middle School In 'PEN15': Creators Say 'It's All About Survival': "There's not a lot of heroic acts in middle school," Maya Erskine says. She and Anna Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves in the series Hulu comedy PEN15.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

