Free Camping Offered To Anyone in Missouri Displaced By Storms

Anyone displaced by the recent tornadoes in Missouri are being allowed to camp for free at any state park campground.

They’ll be allowed to stay up to 30 days, and all campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers will need to take their own equipment and supplies.

People requesting the fee waiver must provide documentation from a governmental or charitable organization certifying they’ve been displaced by a tornado or by flooding in any county in Missouri.

“Recent tornado and storm damages have devastated many families and individuals," said Ben Ellis, director of the Division of State Parks. "This is one way Missouri State Parks can assist them until they can return to their homes.”

For more information about Missouri state park campgrounds, call 800-334-6946 (voice) or 800-379-2419 (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) or visit mostateparks.com.